GoPro Has Three New Cameras, And One Of Them Can Shoot 4K Video

GoPro wants you to know that its cameras aren’t just for taking stunning first-person videos; its newest cameras, announced Monday, can shoot high-end professional-grade footage.

The company just unveiled its new lineup of Hero cameras, one of which promises to capture ultra-high resolution 4K video.

GoPro on Monday announced the Hero4 Black, Hero4 Silver, and regular Hero (via Re/code). All three cameras will be available starting Oct. 5.

The $US499 Hero4 Black is GoPro’s most high-end camera yet, and is capable of shooting 4K video at 30 frames per second. It can also capture 1080p videos at 120 frames per second and can shoot photos with its 12-megapixel sensor. GoPro says you’ll get 8.7-megapixel quality video stills, too.

The camera features built-in WiFi and Bluetooth so you can connect the camera to the GoPro app via your smartphone.

The Hero4 Silver is a bit cheaper at $US399, and can shoot 1080p video at 60 frames per second and 720p footage at 120 frames per second. The slightly lower-end model comes with its own touchscreen display so you can easily adjust settings or playback videos on the camera.

Like the Hero4 Black, the Silver edition can also capture 12-megapixel photos at 30 frames per second and supports both WiFi and Bluetooth.

The $US130 Hero is GoPro’s most affordable, entry-level model. It can shoot 1080p video at 30 frames per second and 720p videos at 60 frames per second. It’s also waterproof.

GoPro is also offering its Black and Silver cameras in Surf and Music bundles, which essentially means the company will include mounts specifically for music or water sport-related those activities. While the cameras are set to launch on Oct. 5, the Surf and Music additions are listed as “coming soon,” which means we may have to wait a little longer.

Check out the video from GoPro below, which shows you what shooting in 4K could be like.

