New GOP Rep. Turner Has Weiner's Office sanitised Before Moving In

Newly elected Rep. Bob Turner (R-NY) cleaned house in the special election to replace disgraced Rep. Anthony Weiner, and he’s now cleaning office before moving into Weiner’s old workspace.



According to the New York Post, Turner’s wife personally requested that Weiner’s office be sanitised after they discovered that the former Congressman left his toiletries behind in the office bathroom. From the Post:

“Weiner left his toothbrush behind! It literally says ‘Anthony’ on it,” an insider said.

“We made the assumption who Anthony was.”

Weiner resigned in June after accidentally tweeting a crotch shot of himself that he’d intended to send privately to one woman. Though he initially fought to remain in office, the media storm surrounding that blunder never died down as more photos emerged, including some naked shots that the married congressman had sent to several women.

Turner pulled off an upset win in Tuesday’s special election in New York’s heavily 9th district, beating out Democratic assemblyman David Weprin.

