Google Invented A Really Cool Zooming Gesture For Your Smartphone

Here’s something new (or at least new to us) from Google that isn’t a lame April Fools’ Day joke.



A lot of people are passing around a tip about a new zoom gesture Google quietly added to Google Maps for iPhone and Android.

Here’s how it works: You double tap the screen, but keep your thumb down on the second tap. Then you slide your thumb up and down to zoom in and out.

Brilliant!

And it’s perfect for one-handed use, unlike the regular pinch-to-zoom gesture that requires two hands.

Give it a try.

