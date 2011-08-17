New Google Tool Will Help You Find Info Without Searching

A new tool from Google will suggest related information like maps, reviews, and news stories, as you surf the Web.



It fits nicely into Google’s long-term vision for search — instead of forcing you to take an action whenever you want to find something, Google will try and anticipate what you want and deliver it before you have a chance to look for it.

This strategy is reflected in Larry Page’s decision to rename the search group “Knowledge.”

The tool is called Google Related, and it’s available as an extension to the Chrome browser or as part of the latest Google Toolbar for Internet Explorer.

Related adds a new bar across the bottom of your browser. As you visit various Web sites, this bar suggests other online resources for you to visit — for instance, if you’re at a restaurant site, it might suggest maps and reviews. Users can hover over the toolbar to get a snapshot of the content, or can click through to the related Web page in a new tab or window.

Here’s a video showing how it works:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

