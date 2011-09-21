Google+ Is Back, Baby! Here Are The Best Brand New Features

Photo: Google

Google just released a whole bunch of new features for its three-month-old Google+.In addition to being open to anyone now (no more invites!), there are almost 100 new tweaks, features, and extras to try out.



But out of all those, there were nine that really stood out to Google — and us. Keep on reading to find out our favourites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.