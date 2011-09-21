Google+ Is Back, Baby! Here Are The Best Brand New Features

Photo: Google
Google just released a whole bunch of new features for its three-month-old Google+.In addition to being open to anyone now (no more invites!), there are almost 100 new tweaks, features, and extras to try out.
But out of all those, there were nine that really stood out to Google — and us. Keep on reading to find out our favourites.
We've been waiting for this since Day 1. Google+ will now let you join Hangout video chats from your smartphone. There are a few caveats though: You must have an Android phone with a front-facing camera that has Android 2.3 Gingerbread or higher.
An iOS update is coming soon.
Make sure you have the latest version of the Google+ app for Android to try it.
'Hangouts On Air' is a new feature that lets you broadcast your Hangout to as many people as you want. Think of it as Livestream built right in to Google+. Up to nine people can still join your Hangout and chat, but an unlimited number of people can watch your broadcast.
For now, only a limited number of people have access to this feature, but anyone can watch a public stream that's already up. Will.i.am of The Black Eyed Peas will be one of the first to make use of it.
We see a lot of potential for this. It'd be great for lectures, demos, and marketing events. Get creative!
Google has added a bunch of 'extras' to Google Hangouts. Want to give a demo on your computer to someone across the country? You can now share your desktop with them live as you chat
Google added a new sketchpad to Hangouts that lets you doodle live as you chat.
Google Docs has always allowed collaboration, but now you don't need to leave Google+ to do it. Open up a doc during a Hangout and you and your friends can edit it together while chatting about what you want to do.
You can name your Hangout by topic, making it easier for people to find it in search. It's a great way to start conversations with people who share your interests.
This is another huge update we've been dying for. You can now search for anything on Google+: People, topics, news articles you name it. If it's in a public post, it'll show up.
So long invites! Google+ is now fully open to the public. If you don't have an account yet, head to plus.google.com to get started.
Do you see potential with Google+? Developers can now start making their own apps that use Google Hangouts. Click here to check out the Hangouts developer page and get creative!
