More Evidence That Google's Next Big Tablet Might Be Coming Soon

It’s been about two years since Google introduced a large-sized tablet to its lineup, so it’s not surprising that the company might have a new one coming down its pipeline.

For months, rumours hinted at Google working with HTC on a new Nexus tablet, which hasn’t been refreshed since the Nexus 10 released in 2012. But a source familiar with the situation told Android Police that Google is indeed planning to sell a keyboard case made by HTC for its upcoming Nexus tablet.

The case itself doesn’t tell us too much about Google’s next tablet. But if Android Police’s sources are correct, it would confirm the device’s previously reported 9-inch screen.

This suggests Google is focusing more of its resources toward its larger-sized tablet. Google updated its smaller-sized Nexus 7 tablet in 2013, leaving many Android fans wondering when a new bigger-sized Nexus tablet would come.

Android Police created a mockup of how this rumoured 9-inch Nexus tablet would look compared to the Nexus 7 in terms of size, which is shown above.

It’s important to note that this isn’t an image of what the actual tablet will look like — it’s just a concept meant to illustrate tablet’s potential size.

Google and HTC have yet to publicly make any announcements about their future products, but rumours have hinted that the tablet may feature an all-metal design. If this is the case, it sounds like Google’s new tablet will come with the same premium aluminium build that made the HTC One such a hit with critics in 2013.

Last year Google unveiled its Nexus 5 smartphone at the end of October, so we’re hoping to see more updates next month.

