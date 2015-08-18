Everything we know so far about the two new Android phones Google is making

Google appears to be gearing up to launch its newest smartphones for the fall.

Google typically launches just one device in its Nexus line each year, but things could be different this time. According to several rumours, we’ll get two Nexus models in two different sizes this year.

The release of two new smartphones would be a first for Google’s Nexus line, but many of the biggest smartphone makers like Apple and Samsung are offering differently sized premium smartphones for different tastes.

Nexus devices are Google’s own brand of smartphone that run pure versions of the Android operating system. Google commissions third-party smartphone manufacturers like LG to build the phone for it.

Here’s what the internet thinks it knows about the new Nexus devices.

The newest leak shows the supposedly smaller Nexus smartphone. The small red symbol on the sticker on the bottom left of the device shows an LG symbol, which strengthens claims that it will be made by LG. Many are calling it the 2015 Nexus 5, saying that it is a revamped model of the popular 2013 Nexus 5 that was also made by LG. inno yudha/Google+ Source: Google+ The back's design and the location of the camera/flash/sensor in this 3D rendering is consistent with the picture above. From the image, it also looks like it will have an all-plastic build, like the Nexus 5, but the source of the leak apparently claimed that it will have metal borders. uSwtich/@Onleaks/YouTube Source: USwitch Some say the circle beneath the camera is merely a dimple where your index finger can rest while holding the phone, like the Moto X and Moto G have. Others say it could be a fingerprint scanner. inno yudha/Google+ Source: Google+ The leaked renders also suggest that the smaller Nexus model will have a USB-C port for charging and connecting to other devices, like the new OnePlus 2 smartphone. USB-C is the new standard that will replace microUSB that's currently used by the majority of Android devices. It also shows a bottom-facing audio port for headphones, whereas the Nexus 6 has an audio port on its top edge. uSwitch/@Onleaks/YouTube Source: USwitch The screen size is said to be 5.2 inches, which is the standard for most premium smartphones these days. Both the volume and sleep/wake button also appear on the right side of the phone when most smartphones keep the volume buttons separated on each side. uSwitch/@Onlleaks/YouTube Source: USwitch The larger Nexus smartphone is apparently being made by Chinese smartphone and telecommunications company Huawei. Rumours are varying between a 5.5-inch and 5.7-inch screen. There are no borders on the side of the display, which could mean that the screen will be edge-to-edge. uSwitch/@Onleaks/YouTube Source: USwitch The back looks like it will have a two-tone look with a slightly raised top edge. There's no audio port on the bottom like the smaller Nexus model. It also looks like it will have a USB-C port and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. uSwitch/@Onleaks/YouTube Source: USwitch The larger Nexus looks like it could have metal borders. In fact, this image makes the Huawei Nexus look almost identical to the Samsung Galaxy S6. The audio port is shown on the top rather than on the phone's bottom. uSwitch/@Onleaks/YouTube Source: USwitch Rumours are pointing to a late fall release around October or November, and that it will come with Android M, the newest version of Google's Android operating system. There's no indication to the pricing for these devices. At around $650, last year's Nexus 6 was priced like any other premium smartphone, which was a departure from the Nexus line's premium-for-low-price tradition. uSwitch/@Onleaks/YouTube Source: USwitch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.