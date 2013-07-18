Here's A Look At The New Android Tablet Google Will Probably Announce Next Week

There were several signs today that Google will announce its newest tablet, an update to the current Nexus 7, next week.



Google sent a few members of the press an invitation to have a breakfast meeting with newly-minted Android boss Sundar Pichai in San Francisco on June 24. (We’re stuck in New York that day, so we had to politely decline the invitation. Sorry, Sundar!)

But those invitations also hit press inboxes as leaks began swirling on a few Android tech blogs about a new Nexus 7 tablet.

Android Central has the best leak of them all, with some photos and video of the purported device. It looks like Google and its hardware partner Asus added a rear-facing camera this time around, which was absent in the original Nexus 7.

The 7-inch tablet also looks a bit slimmer than the original and has a rubbery backing.

Take a look at the video for more:

