New Google News Spotted

Google (GOOG) is testing a new Google News homepage, SEL’s Matt McGee reports.
The changes, according to Matt:
- “There’s a new dropdown menu with several sharing options: Facebook, Twitter, Google Buzz, Google Reader, and e-mail.”
- “The “News for you” section in the middle offers customisation options”
- “The inclusion of story/topic links in the left-side navigation, below each news category.”
Here’s what it looks like:
