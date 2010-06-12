New Google News Spotted

Google (GOOG) is testing a new Google News homepage, SEL’s Matt McGee reports.



The changes, according to Matt:

“There’s a new dropdown menu with several sharing options: Facebook, Twitter, Google Buzz, Google Reader, and e-mail.”

“The “News for you” section in the middle offers customisation options”

“The inclusion of story/topic links in the left-side navigation, below each news category.”

Here’s what it looks like:

