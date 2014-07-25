A New Google Maps Update Makes It Even Easier To Plan Your Perfect Day

Google just updated its new Explore feature in Google Maps for Android and iOS to make it even easier to find fun spots wherever you are or wherever you plan on going.

By tapping the Explore button at the bottom right of the app, you’ll get a selection of different places and activities tailored to your location, the time of day, and the weather (Google won’t recommend a park if there’s about to be a massive thunderstorm, for example).

If you want to plan ahead, you can also search a different location or neighbourhood as well as a time of day, and all of the different options are complete with Google reviews.

You can also set the standard for what you consider “nearby.” If you indicate how far you’re willing to walk or drive to get somewhere, Google will only provide results within that distance.

This update furthers Google’s efforts to take on Yelp. By serving up its own discovery tools and reviews, Google is keeping users within its own app.

(H/T to The Verge where we first got wind of the update.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.