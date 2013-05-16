Google Maps Is Changing: Here's What It Looks Like

Google announced today that it’s rolling out a brand new version of Google Maps for the desktop.



The redesign strips away the side bar you’re used to, and instead uses a tiny floating box where you type in searches. You don’t just have to search for specific addresses either. Just typing in “coffee” or “brunch” will give you a list of suggested venues. Google also added some really cool 3D maps to Google Earth.

Google is only letting a few people try the new Google Maps at first. You can sign up here if you’d like to test it out.

The experience is incredible. See it for yourself in the gallery below.

