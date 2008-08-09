New Google Competitor Cuil Is Just Another Snap, Says Citi; Buy GOOG

From Clusterstock: Citi’s Mark Mahaney reiterated his Buy on Google (GOOG), citing the fact that Google’s Q2 “normalized” earnings would have been better were it not for abnormally large professional service fees and forex hedging losses (translation: They didn’t really blow the quarter, at least not for reasons worth worrying about). Also, the new would-be Google killer “Cuil” is DOA.



By Mahaney’s calculations, Google’s Q2 EPS would have been 19 cents higher and would have beaten analyst estimates were it not for forex hedges and legal fees. Furthermore, Mahaney says that GOOG remains a buy because of strong organic growth and a new product cycle in 09 that includes benefits from display advertising in mobile search and video:

Finally, Mahaney pees on Cuil:

We’d be surprised if more Search engines weren’t launched, and we’d remind readers of Snap, which was launched shortly after GOOG’s IPO to significant fanfare. We’ve done our own (not statistically significant) sampling work on Cuil, and we conclude that the results aren’t nearly as relevant or as in-depth as Google. Our conclusion is that Cuil appears on the same growth trajectory as Snap… But we’ll continue to monitor it and the other search engines.

Mahaney reiterates his $610 Google target.

