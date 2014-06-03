Google Glass And Diane Von Furstenberg Introduce 13 Extravagant High Fashion Frames

Get ready for your close up, Glass wearers: New frames are on their way, and they’re made especially for the fashion-savvy.

Mashable reports

Google later this month will be launching a new collection of frames and shades Glass in collaboration with American fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

This is in addition to the announcement from Google in March on its partnership with eyewear giant Luxottica, which will give Glass Ray-Ban and Oakley-branded frames.

Five new frames and eight new shades will be available through the Google Glass website and Net-a-Porter starting on June 23.

Google Glass, available to the public, costs $US1500 but the price for Google Glass with the new prescriptive lenses will be a little bit higher at $US1,725. Glass with DVF-branded shades will cost $US1,620.

Here are some of the frames. Could you see yourself wearing any of these?

