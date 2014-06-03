Google Glass And Diane Von Furstenberg Introduce 13 Extravagant High Fashion Frames

Caroline Moss
DVF Google GlassElle Video

Get ready for your close up, Glass wearers: New frames are on their way, and they’re made especially for the fashion-savvy.

Mashable reports
Google later this month will be launching a new collection of frames and shades Glass in collaboration with American fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

Google Glass DVFDVF | Made for Glass collection

This is in addition to the announcement from Google in March on its partnership with eyewear giant Luxottica, which will give Glass Ray-Ban and Oakley-branded frames.

Five new frames and eight new shades will be available through the Google Glass website and Net-a-Porter starting on June 23.

Google Glass, available to the public, costs $US1500 but the price for Google Glass with the new prescriptive lenses will be a little bit higher at $US1,725. Glass with DVF-branded shades will cost $US1,620.

Here are some of the frames. Could you see yourself wearing any of these?

DVF Google GlassDVF | Made for Glass collection
DVF | Made for Glass collectionDVF | Made for Glass collection

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.