Look At Yourself In Google's Mirror

Ever wonder how much Google actually knows about you? To answer that question Google has released Dashboard.

Every bit of information ever collected by Google about you — from Web history, to the videos you’ve watched on YouTube, to the documents you’ve opened in Google Docs — will be available for review in Dashboard.

Google will let you delete the data if you like. Or you can decide to modify your privacy settings for their sites.

Google’s business motivation for the product is that Dashboard should help ease the company’s relations with cantakerous privacy advocates. With those people out of the way, Google can perfect how it gleans user information to better target ads.

