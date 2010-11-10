New Google Competitor Blekko Is Handling 1 Million Search Queries Per Day

In the week since it launched, new search engine Blekko has handled one million search queries per day, the company tells us.



Its early users have also created 30,000 ‘slashtags’ — the custom search filters that serve as Blekko’s main differentiator from Google and Bing. The company also says new features are on the way “in the next few weeks.”

For context, Google handles several billion queries per day. But a million per day is certainly a very healthy start for a week-old engine aiming to be the number three in search.

Of course, Blekko’s launch received a lot of media attention, which can drive short term spikes in traffic. Blekko will only hang on to those users if they actually like the service, something which will be more apparent from stats a few weeks or months out.

But Blekko has to be pretty pleased with its first week.

