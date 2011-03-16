Google Apps Now Lets You Test New Features Before Setting Them Live

Photo: Google

For businesses that rely on Google Apps for email, contact management, and documents, Google has made it easier to test new features before pushing them live.Before, new features to Google Apps were set live for everyone at once. But after hearing feedback from IT departments, Google decided to give Apps customers a choice of receiving the updates right away or taking a week to test them out first.



You now have two choices for Apps updates. The “Rapid Release” option will push new features to your company’s Apps account as soon as they become available. If you select “Scheduled Release” you will have one week to test out new features and make sure your IT department is prepared.

Google is syncing all updates to launch on Tuesdays to make them easier to track. You can also visit whatsnew.googleapps.com to stay up to date.

Here’s a video tutorial of the new options in Google Apps:

