One Of Golf's Most Idiotic Rules Got Fixed This Week

Photo: AP

Golf’s governing body announced a sensible fix to its harsh ball-movement rules this week.A player addressing his ball will no longer be penalised if it randomly moves.



So if a gust of wind or something comes by and moves Tiger’s ball a half inch, it’s no longer his fault.

This probably should have been the case all along.

But golf is instituting the change after high-profile players like Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson got burned with ball-movement penalties this season.

Another new change is that players will be allowed to smooth over sand or dirt before playing from a hazard as long as it doesn’t improve their lie.

So expect a bit more landscaping from players in 2012.

DON’T MISS: You Won’t Believe How Much Money The PGA’s Best Players Made On Tour This Year >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.