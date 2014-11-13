These Goldman Sachs Employees Are About To Be The Happiest People On Wall Street

It’s partner day at Goldman Sachs!

The list of the 78 new partners is out.

Being named a partner at Goldman is a huge deal. It’s one of the most highly-coveted titles on Wall Street.

Partners are picked every two years during an extremely intense and secretive selection process.

In 2012, the bank tapped only 70 partners compared to 110 in the previous cycle. The size of the partner class isn’t pre-dictated, though. However, it usually tends to be between 1.5 and 1.9% of the full-time employee population at the firm.

This morning, CEO Lloyd Blankfein and president/COO Gary Cohn personally called folks at their desks to let them know they have been made a partner.

The calls usually begin around 5am EST with the Asia offices and continue until around 9am EST.

Here’s the list:

Fadi Abuali Jan Fritze Etsuko Kobayashi Kunal Shah (London) Aaron Arth Dino Fusco Nyron Latif Richard L. “Jake” Siewert Jennifer Barbetta Huntley Garriott Greg Lee Jason Silvers Thomas Barrett Jeff Gido Dirk Lievens Kevin Sterling Gerard Beatty Littleton Glover Kyri Loupis Umesh Subramanian Shane Bolton Cyril Goddeeris John Madsen Dan Swift Will Bousquette Alexander Golten Richard Manley Ben Thorpe Kane Brenan Jason Gottlieb Michael Marsh Oliver Thym Tavis Cannell Joanne Hannaford Ali Meli Joe Todd T.J. Carella Julie Harris David Miller Hiroyuki Tomokiyo Gary Chropuvka Edouard Hervey Joseph Montesano Thomas Tormey Darren Cohen Matthias Hieber Eric Muller Mark Van Wyk Stephanie Cohen Charles Himmelberg Manikandan Natarajan Rajesh Venkataramani Kathleen Connolly Sean Hoover Fergal O’Driscoll Matthew Verrochi Sara Devereux Pierre Hudry Kristin Olson Owen West Iain Drayton Irfan Hussain Jernej Omahen Ronnie Wexler Carlos Fernandez-Aller Kevin Kelly Nicholas Phillips Xiaoyin Zhang Jonathan Fine Tammy Kiely Rob Pulford Adam Zotkow Meena Lakdawala Flynn Maxim Klimov Colin Ryan David Friedland Edward Knight Carsten Schwarting

