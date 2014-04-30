New 'Godzilla' Trailer Shows Off Multiple Monsters

Godzilla won’t be the only monster storming around when the movie comes out this May.

A new international trailer shows a clear look at another monster in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures film.

We previously pointed out what looked like other multiple monsters in the upcoming reboot.

“Godzilla” is in theatres May 16.

Here are a few better looks at the other monster fighting godzilla.

We’ve previously seen a look at a monster other than Godzilla in another recent trailer:

Here’s one final look at Godzilla. It’s probably the best one we’ve seen yet.

