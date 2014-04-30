New 'Godzilla' Trailer Shows Off Multiple Monsters

Kirsten Acuna
Godzilla winged monsterGodzilla/Legendary

Godzilla won’t be the only monster storming around when the movie comes out this May.

A new international trailer shows a clear look at another monster in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures film.

We previously pointed out what looked like other multiple monsters in the upcoming reboot.

“Godzilla” is in theatres May 16.

Here are a few better looks at the other monster fighting godzilla.

Monster godzilla flying
Monster godzilla
Godzilla monster

We’ve previously seen a look at a monster other than Godzilla in another recent trailer:

Godzilla monster Godzilla trailer

Here’s one final look at Godzilla. It’s probably the best one we’ve seen yet.

Godzilla roarGodzilla/Legendary

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.