Bryan Cranston Is Amazing In The New 'Godzilla' Trailer

Warner Bros. and Legendary just released the second trailer for “Godzilla” and it’s absolutely amazing — but not for the reason you think.

While we finally get our first look at monster head on, it’s the harrowing voiceover of Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) narrating the entire trailer that has us excited.

Elizabeth Olsen, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ken Watanabe also star.

“Godzilla” storms into theatres May 16.

Here’s your first view of the monster head on:

