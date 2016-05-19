A new report just said GMOs are safe to eat -- here's what you need to know

Genetically modified crops have a controversial history, especially when it comes to deciding whether or not the foods are safe — for the environment and for our health.

The crops, which have been around since the 1980s, have been studied at length, and a new report out Tuesday from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found that GMO crops aren’t posing any greater risk to the environment compared with regular crops. It also found “no evidence” that they “are less safe to eat than conventional food.”

Foods that have been genetically modified include genes taken from another organism (bacteria, etc.) to protect them against certain pests or herbicides.

Here’s what you need to know about the 400-page report:

GMOs and safety: There have been concerns that genetically engineered crops could have an effect on everything from allergies to cancer. But the report said that they found no evidence of an increase or decrease in health problems once GMO foods were introduced in the 1990s.

Overall, the report lends more support to the idea that we can still do more research into GMOs and their effects, and suggested regulatory agencies should actively be addressing newer GMO technologies.

