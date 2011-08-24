There Are (Still) No Women In Television

The always-depressing numbers are in.



The 2010-11 television season actually saw a drop in women in front of and behind the camera — a dramatic drop, in some cases.

Women held only 15 per cent of network series writing jobs — down from 29 per cent the previous year.

That’s a pretty nasty decrease. And acting jobs fell, too.

But there’s reason to hope next TV season will turn things around.

There’s a score of new femalecentric shows coming to air, most of them from female creators.

Nahnatchka Khan has ABC’s “Apt. 23” (starring Krysten Ritter, pictured at right).

Liz Meriwether made FOX’s “The New Girl.” Whitney Cummings has a hand in both her eponymous NBC sitcom and CBS’s “Two Broke Girls.”

Lena Dunham is prepping HBO’s “Girls” for January. Chelsea Handler‘s “Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea” should premiere on NBC around the same time.

And the peacock network also has stuff from Lennon Parham, Jessica St. Clair and Sarah Silverman in the pipeline.

Plus, “Parks and Recreation” alum Emily Kapnek is the brains behind ABC’s “Suburgatory.”

So if these shows stick — and the creators stock their staffs with fellow female writers — next year’s report could be a lot sunnier.

