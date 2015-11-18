This 2.4 million-pound telescope may help scientists determine the fate of our universe

The Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) will weight 2.4 million-pounds and may to revolutionise our understanding of the universe. It uses seven giant mirrors to collect and focus the light to a point and eventually feeds into a series of sensitive instruments for complex analysis.
