Fall Out Boy and Missy Elliott's new 'Ghostbusters' theme has a rock and hip-hop twist

With new Ghostbusters to call on comes a new version of the iconic theme song.

Swapping the ’80s pop and synthesiser tone of Ray Parker Jr.’s original, Fall Out Boy and Missy Elliott partnered to create a rock and hip-hop adaptation of the tune for Paul Feig’s upcoming all-female reboot.

Parker’s original “Ghostbusters” theme was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In the new version, the “I ain’t afraid of no ghost” line has been altered to a repetition of “I’m not afraid, not afraid” — similar to the pattern Fall Out Boy uses in “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light ‘Em Up).”

About halfway through the song, the Fall Out Boys’ rock sound is met with Missy Elliott’s hip-hop verse beginning with “I can’t sleep when I’m home alone/ Night time, my lights on/ Woo, got me scared/ Woo, hidin’ underneath my bed.”

This is Fall Out Boy’s latest revamp of a classic theme. The band sampled the theme from the 1960s comedy “The Munsters” in its song “Uma Thurman.”

Fall Out Boy and Missy Elliott’s song will be featured on the reboot’s soundtrack that also includes G-Eazy, Elle King, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zayn Malik, and more. Walk the Moon and Pentatonix also have songs titled “Ghostbusters” on the album.

Elle King’s “Good Girls” is already available to listen to on her Vevo YouTube channel.

“Ghostbusters” starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones opens nationwide on July 15.

Listen to the new version of the “Ghostbusters” theme below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.