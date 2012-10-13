New 'Gangster Squad' Trailer Released After Post-'Dark Knight' Shooting Edits

Emma Stone as Grace Faraday and Ryan Gosling as Sgt. Jerry Wooters

Photo: Gangster Squad

A new trailer for “Gangster Squad,” starring Sean Penn, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Josh Brolin, was released Thursday after edits were made to the original trailer.The original trailer featured a scene eerily reminiscent of the Aurora theatre shooting in July, where 12 movie-goers were killed during a midnight premiere of “The Dark Knight Rises.” The film scene in question showed four armed men shooting at a theatre.



The movie, inspired by the true story of LAPD’s struggle to keep out East Coast mafia types in the 1940s and 50s, was initially set to be released September 7. Warner Bros. pushed back the release date until Jan. 11, 2013 to allow time for the theatre scene to be re-filmed.

Check out the new trailer here:



Warner Bros. has removed the original trailer, but we first told you about the controversy, and what Nikki Finke has to do with it, HERE.

