This video makes an incredible case for why virtual reality is amazing

Virtual reality, amazing as it may be, is very hard to demonstrate.

Despite companies like Google, Facebook, and Sony getting involved with virtual reality, you don’t see company executives walking out on stage at press events with VR headsets on, demonstrating the latest and greatest in VR applications. Beyond the fact that they have to see where they’re going, it’s not exactly enthralling to see someone spinning their head around while watching a video of what they’re seeing projected elsewhere.

In the case of upcoming virtual reality game “Adrift,” however, watching someone play is almost as terrifyingly suspenseful as playing it yourself with a VR headset. See for yourself in this — dare we say it? — enthralling gameplay footage. If you’ve seen the Sandra Bullock film “Gravity,” you’re already familiar with the setting of “Adrift”:

The game works on a screen rather well, and that’s no coincidence:”Adrift” is being developed simultaneously for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. On the PC, it will work with Facebook’s VR headset, the Oculus Rift. In fact, “Adrift” was supposed to already be out on game consoles, but it was delayed to launch alongside the Oculus Rift when the headset ships to consumers in early 2016.

As seen above, you play a female astronaut struggling to survive in space amid a disaster of some type. Like the 2013 Alfonso Cuarón film, the antagonist in “Adrift” isn’t space pirates or aliens or monsters of some type — it’s the harsh environment of space itself, pitted against the fragility of life. But what went wrong on the space station to put our protagonist into such a predicament? We’ll have to find out alongside everyone else when the game launches in early 2016.

