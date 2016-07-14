There's a new theory about what Jon Snow's real name is -- and this one is more convincing

The sixth season of “Game of Thrones” is in the rear-view mirror now, but fans are still obsessing on the many, many mysteries. Chief among them? What is Jon Snow’s real name? The sound cut out during the crucial moment of the Tower of Joy scene in the finale, but there are some candidates out there.

There’s already one popular theory as to what Lyanna Stark said. Redditor sparkledavisjr

attempted to read her lips and came to the conclusion that she uttered a three-syllable name that started with a “J.” The most likely candidate, according to this theory? Jaehaerys, after Jon’s great-grandfather Jaehaerys II.

But Redditor rotellam1 has another theory, and if it’s right, Jon’s named after a beloved character that viewers actually got to see on the show. The poster did some lip reading of their own, and found that Lyanna moves her mouth to make an “Ae” sound before closing to say an “M” or “B.” The conclusion?

“His name is Aemon.”

This would mean that Jon Snow was named after the only Targaryen he ever met.

Maester Aemon served at Castle Black for many, many years, and took a liking to Jon before dying of natural causes.

We also know that Jon’s father, Rhaegar, had a relationship with Maester Aemon as the two wrote each other often. It would have been a sensible name for Rhaegar’s third son (remember, he had two kids, Rhaenys and Aegon, with his real wife, Elia Martell).

Maester Aemon has himself named after another Aemon, the second son of King Viserys II Targaryen. Known as Aemon the Dragonknight, this Aemon was a member of the Kingsguard — a group that takes very serious vows just like the Night’s Watch — and a gifted warrior. He also died doing a noble thing and went on to be thought of as a heroic figure. You know, kinda like Jon.

It’s just a theory, even if it’s a very good once. Still, Jon Snow’s name is always going to be Jon Snow to us. “You know nothing, Aemon Targaryen” just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

