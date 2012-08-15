9 Awesome Gadgets You Can Expect Before The End Of The Year

Photo: 9To5Mac

This fall, expect to see some amazing new devices.Companies like to get their gear out on shelves well before the holiday shopping season.



And based on past product-release cycles, we should be seeing new stuff from Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Nintendo, Amazon, and others.

More importantly, new technologies are coming out that promise to make this next generation of products worth opening your wallet.

Only when they land will we know if they live up to the hype.

9. Quad-core smartphones Quad-core phones are currently available but not to a wide audience. By the end of the year we expect quad-core chips--chips which essentially pack four processors into one--to be standard in smartphones. A quad-core chip means your phone will be faster, have better battery life, better graphics, and much more. Expected release: Late 2012 8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 The Galaxy Note 10.1 is Samsung's newest flagship tablet. It runs the latest version of Android, features stylus support with handwriting recognition, and all of the best things you've come to expect from a tablet. Expected release: Late August 2012 7. Pebble Watch The Pebble Watch syncs to your smartphone via Bluetooth and can control music, time your run, monitor distance, and much more. Pebble also supports notifications that show, incoming caller ID, Email (Gmail or any IMAP email account), calendar alerts, Facebook messages, Twitter, weather alerts, and more. Expected release: September 2012 6. Windows 8 Windows 8 is Microsoft's highly anticipated refresh to its classic PC operating system. Windows 8 will have four major versions: Windows 8, Windows 8 Pro, Windows 8 Enterprise, and Windows RT. It includes Xbox Live integration, Internet Explorer 10, new authentication methods, and much much more. Expected release: October 26, 2012 5. Kindle Fire 2 There have been rumours that Amazon will launch several versions of the new Kindle Fire tablet. One will supposedly have the original 7-inch screen but with a higher resolution. Another model is rumoured to have a larger screen. We're pretty sure the Kindle Fire 2 will have a quad-core processor and run a modified version of the Android operating system, like previous models. We don't expect the price to change for the 7-inch refresh. Expected release: Any day now 4. Nintendo Wii U The Wii U is Nintendo's refresh of the highly popular Nintendo Wii. The Wii U features an innovative controller, the Wii U GamePad, which sports a touchscreen. The GamePad allows users to continue playing certain games by displaying the game even when the TV is off. Expected release: Christmas 2012 3. Microsoft Surface Tablet RT Model The Surface Tablet RT version is Microsoft's first foray into making its own touchscreen device. It's made hardware before, notably the Xbox--but that was because it couldn't persuade PC manufacturers to make the video game console. With the Surface tablet, it's competing directly with its partners for the first time. We don't know what to expect from the tablet because Microsoft has kept quiet about specs and price. Based on what Microsoft has said, though, it seems reasonable to expect the RT version of the Surface to be on par with iPad prices. We love the magnetic cover which doubles as a keyboard. Expected release: October 26, 2012 2. iPad Mini This rumoured tablet, which some have dubbed the 'iPad Mini,' will have a screen between 7 and 8 inches. It will be priced around $200 to compete directly with the Kindle Fire and Nexus 7. The new, smaller tablet will also take advantage of Apple's new dock connector (a smaller charger port). Here's what we think the iPad Mini will need to have to be successful. Expected release: September 2012 1. iPhone 5 The iPhone 5 is the most highly anticipated smartphone of the year. The device is rumoured to have a larger screen, larger battery, slimmer profile, and many other features. Expected release: September 21, 2012 Bonus: Ouya While the Ouya won't be out before the end of the year we still think its an amazing gadget that is highly anticipated. The Ouya is a next-generation gaming console powered by Android. The company behind the device is intent on opening up the TV and return gaming to the living room. All games for the Ouya will be free to play, run Android's latest operating system, and the console will support: a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, an HDMI connection (with support for up to 1080p), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, and much more. Expected release: Early 2013. Next, add these to your shopping list ... 9 Essential Gadget Accessories >

