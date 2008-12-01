New Funding Sets HuffPo Valuation "South Of $100 Million"

Arianna Huffington’s news aggregator and “Internet Newspaper” the Huffington Post will this morning announce a $25 million funding round, setting its valuation “south of $100 million,” reports Kara Swisher.
Palo Alto-based VC Fred Harman put the deal together for single-investor Oak Investment Parnters. It’s the HuffPo’s third funding. The money is for hiring on both the editorial and business sides.
