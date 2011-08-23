New From IBM: A Computer Chip That Thinks Like A Human Brain

Breaking news in the “Robots taking over the world” movement: IBM has created a computer chip capable of functioning like a human brain. A very quick and highly intelligent human brain.



Several technological advancements are already in place that tune in with human habits so well that they can predict behaviour based on past behaviour (e.g Google searches). That seemed impressive enough…

But this chip promises more.

By exploring “cognitive computing” IBM’s chips will help computers absorb information and learn like humans. This means computers could be enhanced with abilities to adapt to new and unexpected information.

The will also be able to process massive amounts of information and take in “real-world signals” such as sound and motion. Essentially, IBM’s chip has the makings of cognitive powers, meaning it’s another step closer to functioning like a human brain.

“Dharmendra Modha, project leader for IBM Research, said the new chips have parts that behave like digital “neurons” and “synapses” that make them different than other chips. Each “core,” or processing engine, has computing, communication and memory functions.” (via Fox News)

The words Artificial Intelligence, or AI, have been so overused that it now seems unfitting to connect it with this next-level device.

Fox News reported, “The chips represent a significant milestone in a six-year-long project that has involved 100 researchers and some $41 million in funding from the government’s defence Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA. IBM has also committed an undisclosed amount of money.”

When can you expect a chipped device of your own? Don’t hold your breath, for now IBM is taking baby steps. The two completed chips are prototypes currently engaged in playing video games and test-driving stimulated cars though a virtual maze. …

Do you think IBM’s new chip will bring the company to new highs? Time will tell, but in the meantime, are a few tools to get you started on analysing IBM.

As shown by the Turbo Chart, IBM has outperformed the S&P 500 index for most of the year.



Wall Street analysts appear to be cautiously optimistic on the company’s outlook. The stock currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating (lower than most competitors, as shown by the Compar-O-Matic):





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.