A New Alliance Is Forming To Support The Missile Shield Against Iran

We’ve been seeing reports for weeks of missile sales to the gulf states in recent weeks.There was a sale of missiles to Qatar, sales of the Terminal High Altitude Air defence (THAAD) system to the United Arab Emirates, PATRIOT missiles to Kuwait, and continued sales beefing up the Saudi Air Force.



Now, it all comes together. The U.S. is building a “missile shield” around Iran to make any future conflict a low-risk slam-dunk for American forces. And making a killing in the sale of some very expensive military hardware.

The participating nations are Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

The New York Times reports that the U.S. is bringing together a disparate group of nations, convincing them together to put aside rivalries and unite behind this missile shield.

While the NATO program to install a missile shield around Europe has been widely publicized, this series of deals has only been outlined really in mandatory government arms sale releases.

Once completed – and aided by the U.S. Naval presence in the Persian Gulf — The U.S. will have given Iran one more reason to think twice about its success of a military campaign

