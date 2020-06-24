The all-new Ford F-150 pickup arrives this week. Here's why it's been America's best-selling truck for over 4 decades.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider The Ford F-150: America’s truck.

The Ford F-150 pickup truck has been the best-selling vehicle in the US since 1981.

In 2019, nearly 900,000 F-Series trucks rolled off dealer lots in America.

The F-150 underwent a risky redesign for the 13th generation of the vehicle – arguably the riskiest since the truck first arrived in 1947. Ford engineered the pickup with more lightweight aluminium.

This week, the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 will be revealed.

Here’s a look at why the F-150 is an icon, a legend, and a flat-out great pickup.

This is a very big week in the US auto industry.

On Thursday, Ford is revealing its all-new, 14th-generation F-150 pickup truck. The F-150 has been the bestselling vehicle in American since 1981. It’s far and away the most important four-wheeled machine that Dearborn produces. As goes the F-150, so goes the Ford Motor Company.

The F-150 was rather radically and successfully redesigned in 2014, then updated in 2017. But the competition has kept pace: the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and RAM 1500 are all new or relatively new.

That means that 2020 and 2021 could bring an even more intense pickup truck contest to the USA. It’s worth noting that even an the coronavirus pandemic has damaged auto sales, pickups have continued to attracted customers. It’s also worth noting that Ford, GM, and Fiat Chrysler automobiles make major profits on their full-size pickups.

I’ve checked out every full-size pickup on the market. They’re all pretty great. But the F-150 is … special. Here’s why:

Ford F-150, the reigning king. The champ. The legend. The icon.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

Humble beginnings! The Ford F1 was the original F-Series pickup. It rolled out in 1947, right after the end of World War II.

Ford Ford F1.

The F-150 has been the bestselling vehicle in the US every year since 1981, back with Ronald Reagan was in his first term as president.

Scott Stewart, file via AP Ronald Reagan.

The 13th generation of the F-150 hit the streets for the 2015 model year. It was the most risky redesign of the icon in its long history, as Ford introduced lightweight aluminium to the construction.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

The F-150’s rivals include the also-top-selling Chevy Silverado, shown here in Z71 trim with a Duramax diesel engine,

Matthew DeBord/Insider Chevy Silverado.

The mechanically similar but more upscale GMC Sierra is also a contender.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider GMC Sierra.

The RAM 1500 came on strong after it was updated for the 2019 model year.

Matthew DeBord/BI RAM 1500.

The Toyota Tundra has gotten long in the tooth, but this perennial number five in the US pickup-truck race remains a great vehicle.

Matthew DeBord/BI Toyota Tundra.

Even through it brings up the rear, the Nissan Titan has a lot going for it.

Matthew DeBord/BI Nissan Titan.

BUT the F-150 is the king. The F-150’s midcycle design refresh for 2016 wasn’t anything dramatic. The biggest difference was the beefed-up front grille, lending a more aggressive demeanour to America’s favourite truck.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

The last time I saddled up in America’s truck, it was an F-150 4×4 SuperCrew, very well optioned, with an added Limited package that took the price above $US74,000.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

The “agate black” paint job and shimmering chrome highlights gave this pickup a near-luxury vibe. As you can see, my tester came with a short bed. We generally don’t get the longer box for our review vehicles.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

Let’s talk about what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck: the bed, or “box.”

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

The tailgate is easy to operate, even with heavily gloved hands.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

The short box is more than adequate for most jobs that don’t involve ranching, farming, or serious construction. The bedliner protects the metal from rust and corrosion. Many owners use the tailgate as a sort of rolling desk or workbench.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

The powered tailgate on my tester had a useful integrated step, as well a handle to assist with climbing into and out of the bed.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

It comes in handy! I’m serious! Climbing into the bed of a half-ton pickup used to be tricky.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

The F-150 has a step bumper to use when the tailgate is up.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

The F-150 uses a body-on-frame construction with a stout, hardtail, leaf-spring suspension.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

This Ford F-150 had a 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 engine, one of numerous options. The power is routed to the four-wheel-drive system by a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

This high-output variant of the 3.5-litre V6 is something: The turbocharged mill cranks out 450 horsepower with 510 pound-feet of torque. That beats the 5.0-litre V8 engine by a notable margin (395 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque).

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

Fuel economy is so-so, at 17 mpg city/21 highway/19 combined. But the Raptor-grade motor yields a 0-60 mph time of just over five seconds. Acceleration is sort of staggering for a truck that weighs in at almost 5,700 pounds and can tow 12,000 pounds.

Weirdly, I had trouble running the gas out of my tester, though I didn’t take it on an extended road trip.

The running-board …

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

… Retracts when not in use.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

F-150 badging is prominent on the trucks’ side.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

The “camelback” two-tone leather interior on my F-150 test truck was el primo. The front seats are heated, cooled, and exceptionally comfortable.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

Ford continues to use its coded entry buttons to lock and unlock the doors.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

The SuperCrew configuration provides limo-like seating capacity in the back.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

The F-150 has a multifunction steering wheel, leather-wrapped, and an analogue-digital instrument cluster that can be customised to display a wide range of vehicle info.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

There’s ample storage. In addition to the the large cupholders …

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

… The F-150 has a cavernous compartment between the front seats.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

The Limited designation recurs inside.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

The F-150’s infotainment system runs on what is by contemporary standards a modest 8-inch central touchscreen.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

The Sync 3 system is generally superb, with excellent navigation, easy Bluetooth device pairing, USB integration, and a SiriusXM introductory subscription. Bonus points for the wonderful Bang & Olufsen premium audio setup.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

There’s a useful tray on the dashboard, and my test truck came with a stupendous Bang & Olufsen premium audio system.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

Towing capacity for the F-150 is 12,000 lbs.

Ford Ford F-150.

The F-150 also comes in a completely wild high-performance version, the Raptor.

Matthew DeBord/BI Ford F-150 Raptor.

Ford also produces a police interceptor version of the pickup truck.

Ford Ford F-150 police interceptor.

The truck is built with pride in Michigan and Kentucky.

Ford Ford F-150.

Ford is very, very, very proud of the F-150. But that also means that Ford respects the icon and makes sure that, generation after generation, it delivers on its promise.

Ford Ford F-150.

I’ve tested all the full-size pickups on the market and there’s little question that the F-150 deserves its legendary status. I can’t wait to see what Ford has in store for us with the 14th generation.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Ford F-150.

