New footage shows wreckage from Milwuakee riot that erupted after fatal police shooting

New video from Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-based photojournalist, captured what appears to be drone footage of the wreckage the day after as many as 100 protestors took to the streets of Milwaukee’s north side in response to the fatal shooting of an armed man by police.

Demonstrators and police clashed throughout the night and four businesses were set ablaze during the mayhem, the Associated Press reported.

But as early as Sunday morning, reports came out that citizens had again taken to the streets, this time to clean up.

See the destruction left behind from Saturday’s riot in the video below:

Some aerial footage of the Milwaukee aftermath from last night. pic.twitter.com/55fn20QxcZ

— Mike De Sisti (@mdesisti) August 14, 2016

