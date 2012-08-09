New Footage Shows Just How Crazy The Kim Dotcom Raid Was

As we’ve written before, the Kim Dotcom case in New Zealand doesn’t seem to be going too smoothly.



New footage has come out of the raid on Kim’s home, which was conducted in January under warrants that have since been ruled illegal. The scale of the raid is pretty remarkable, with two helicopters, four police vehicles, police dogs and officers armed with semi-automatic Colt Commando 5.56 guns. Kim alleges that he was assaulted during the raid, though officers deny it.

The video below, via New Zealand’s 3News, also notes that the whole thing was slightly “American” due to the presence of FBI agents.

WATCH:

(Via the Atlantic Wire)

