New video shows Capitol riot defendant shouting he would ‘drag’ Pence and other lawmakers through the streets and ‘cut their head off’ if they certified the election

Ryan Nichols in a now deleted Facebook post from the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The Department of Justice

Ryan Nichols was arrested in January 2021 in connection with the Capitol riot.

A newly released video shows Nichols threatening former Vice President Mike Pence as he marches.

“Cut their head off!” Nichols says about lawmakers certifying the election.

A new video released by the Department of Justice shows a Capitol rioter screaming threats and profanities towards then-Vice President Mike Pence and other lawmakers over the election, CNN reported.

Ryan Nichols, who was arrested on January 18, 2021, and charged with five felonies and three misdemeanors in connection to the insurrection, is seen in the video threatening violence if the election is certified for Joe Biden.

“I’m hearing reports that Pence caved,” Nichols said in the video. “I’m telling you, if Pence caved, we’re gonna drag motherfuckers through the streets.”

Nichols, a former Marine, appeared to be referencing a false claim from former President Donald Trump that Pence had the power to overturn the election.

Pence was in the Capitol that day to certify the election.

“Cut their head off!” Nichols said. “Republican protestors are trying to enter the House right now at the Capitol is the word that I’m getting. So if that’s true, then get up in there. If you voted for treason, we’re going to drag your ass through the streets.”

Nichols denied a plea deal, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and is awaiting trial, CBS19 reported.

The newly released video shows Nichols filming himself as he marches towards the Capitol on January 6, 2021. According to court documents, Nichols used a bullhorn to encourage protesters to use their weapons on authorities and was caught on video pepper-spraying a police officer.

In the video, a woman marching nearby can be heard saying “we’re really nice people, actually,” to which Nichols adds: “We’re really nice people but when you treason will drag your ass.”

CBS19 reported that Nichols’ attorney – in a filing requesting he be released from jail as he awaits trial – said Nichols believed he was answering a call from Trump “to save America” and said Nichols did not bring weapons to the Capitol on the day of the riot.

Prosecutors also cited videos Nichols filmed the night of the Capitol riot where he referred to himself in the third person. In one video he said: “So if you want to know where Ryan Nichols stands, Ryan Nichols stands for violence.”

In December, a judge denied Nichols’ request for pre-trial release, Insider reported.

Prior to his arrest and charges tied to the Capitol riot, Nichols was a guest on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after rescuing dogs from a flooded kennel in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.