SpaceX just released never-before-seen footage of its epic rocket landing last month

Last month, the aerospace company SpaceX made history by sending an orbital rocket into space and then landing it back on the ground. No one else in the history of aerospace engineering has performed such a feat.

Watching a rocket touch down after a launch is something we hope to get used to as the decades of the 21st century march forward, but right now we can’t get enough of this incredibly novel sight.

On Tuesday, SpaceX unveiled never-before-seen footage of December’s rocket landing, shown below:

As you can see, the touch down is flawless. The landing legs deploy a few seconds before touch down as the Falcon 9 rocket booster fires fuel to slow down for a safe, soft landing.

The rocket landing was a moment that marked a critical milestone for SpaceX, which has been working toward for years and could pave the way for a new era of spaceflight that runs on reusable rockets, or rockets that can fly more than once.

SpaceX will be attempting another rocket landing this weekend, but the attempt will take place on one of their drone ships adrift offshore in the Pacific as opposed to on land, like the December touch down.

Check out the full video that SpaceX uploaded to YouTube:

