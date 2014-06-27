The 9 Most Ridiculous Things You Can Eat At This Year's Minnesota State Fair

Megan Willett/Business Insider People waiting in line for milk at last year’s Minnesota State Fair.

I may be biased as a Minnesota native, but I believe that the Minnesota State Fair is the best state fair in the U.S.

The “Great Minnesota Get-Together” has the largest average per-day attendance of any state fair in the country, and attracts nearly 1.8 million visitors annually. And that’s probably because of all the ridiculously delicious Sate Fair food.

Every August, people from all over the state flock to the St. Paul area for the rides, concerts, and games — and of course, calorific snacks like freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies or humongous bacon-wrapped turkey legs.

The Minnesota State Fair has just released a spate of new foods that fair-goers can look forward to in 2014. From beer gelato to a ton of culinary delicacies on a stick, here’s what I wish I was home to sample.

Deep-Fried Lobster On-A-Stick:Who wouldn’t want lobster from one of the most land-locked states in the U.S.? This treat is described as “Canadian lobster pieces poached in butter, dipped in a corn batter, deep-fried and served with a spiced dipping sauce.”

Order it at the new LuLu’s Public House located next to Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market.

Beer Gelato:“Made fresh daily on-site, this rich, smooth and creamy gelato is blended with local craft beer.”

You can find it at Mancini’s Al Fresco located on Carnes Ave. near Nelson St.

Breakfast Juicy LuLu:A take on the classic Jucy Lucy, this is “An English muffin with two American cheese-stuffed sausage patties.”

It’s served until 11 AM at the new LuLu’s Public House located next to Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market.

Shrimp Dog:“Baby shrimp and cream cheese are combined, then batter-dipped, deep-fried, and served on-a-stick.” You can feel your arteries closing just reading that description.

Find it at The Shrimp Shack located on Underwood St. at Carnes Ave.

Chicken in the Waffle:“This southern classic is crispy chicken nestled in a crunchy waffle cone, then smothered with a creamy sausage gravy.” Yum.

Order one at the new Blue Barn located west of the Skyride at West End Market.

Chocolate Dessert Salami:It may look weird, but this is “Chocolate, butter, almonds, and walnuts all blended and rolled into a distinctive salami shape, dusted with powdered sugar, then sliced and served on specialty crackers for a unique Italian dessert.”

Find it at Sausage Sisters located inside the Food Building.

Deep-Fried Breakfast On-A-Stick:“American and Swiss cheeses, a sausage patty, one egg, and Canadian bacon all sandwiched between two pancakes, then dipped in a light, sweet batter and deep-fried on-a-stick.” All the hallmarks of a State Fair classic.

Try one at The Sandwich Stop located on Clough St. on the east side of the Poultry Barn.

SnoRibbons:What are SnoRibbons? According to this food stand, it’s a cross between “cotton candy, flaky shaved ice, and creamy layered snow.” The gluten-free snack will also have a bunch of flavours, including strawberry pretzel cream cheese, coffee and doughnuts, grasshopper pie, red hot velvet, green tea black sesame, horchata vanilla, salted caramel corn crunch, and more.

Find it at Blue Moon Dine-In Theatre located on the corner of Chambers St. and Carnes Ave.

PB&J French Toast:“The ever-popular peanut butter & jelly sandwich is fused with French toast, then sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.”

Find it at Robbinsdale OES Dining Hall located on Underwood St. next to FAN Central.

