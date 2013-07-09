Here Are The Outrageous New Foods You Can Eat At The Minnesota State Fair

Where I come from, the Minnesota State Fair is a BIG deal.
Every August, people from all over the state flock to the St. Paul area for the fair, one of the biggest in the U.S. Visitors can see concerts, ride the rides, and eat some of the most outrageous fried food in the nation.
Naturally, I got a little homesick when my mum emailed to remind me of “everything you’ll be missing at the State Fair,” with a link to all the new food concoctions being served this year.
From fried pickles with chocolate sauce to something called “Comet Corn,” here’s what I’m sad I’m missing out on this year. This year’s fair runs from August 22nd to September 2nd, so there’s still time to book your plane ticket.
*Campbell's Flavored Corndogs, located on Cosgrove St., across from the Education Building. (New food vendor for 2013)
The Sandwich Stop, Located on Clough St., on the east side of the Poultry Barn. (New Food Vendor for 2013)
Pitchfork Sausage, located on the corner of Dan Patch Ave. and Liggett St. (New Food Vendor for 2013)
Minnesota Wine Country, located on Underwood St., across from the Agriculture Horticulture Building.
