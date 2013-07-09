Here Are The Outrageous New Foods You Can Eat At The Minnesota State Fair

Where I come from, the Minnesota State Fair is a BIG deal.



Every August, people from all over the state flock to the St. Paul area for the fair, one of the biggest in the U.S. Visitors can see concerts, ride the rides, and eat some of the most outrageous fried food in the nation.

Naturally, I got a little homesick when my mum emailed to remind me of “everything you’ll be missing at the State Fair,” with a link to all the new food concoctions being served this year.

From fried pickles with chocolate sauce to something called “Comet Corn,” here’s what I’m sad I’m missing out on this year. This year’s fair runs from August 22nd to September 2nd, so there’s still time to book your plane ticket.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.