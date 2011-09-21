This rumoured Florida Marlins Logo Could Be The Ugliest Design We've Ever Seen

Ariel Sandler
Florida Marlins

Say it ain’t so, Jeffrey Loria.

Could this truly be the Florida Miami Marlins owner’s selection for a new logo?

The design surfaced on a message board yesterday and Marlins fans – or what’s left of them – fear the logo is legit.

Lending credibility, a Sept. 8 Uni Watch post mentioned there was chatter in the Marlins broadcast booth that the team would sport a “rainbow look” next season.

According to Darren Rovell’s unofficial survey, 88.4% of responders consider the logo either bad (38%) or horrendous (50.4%).

The font looks eerily similar to the San Francisco Giants. And the colour scheme – orange, yellow and light blue – is laughable.

What do you think?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

mlb sportspage-us