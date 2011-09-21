This rumoured Florida Marlins Logo Could Be The Ugliest Design We've Ever Seen

Say it ain’t so, Jeffrey Loria.



Could this truly be the Florida Miami Marlins owner’s selection for a new logo?

The design surfaced on a message board yesterday and Marlins fans – or what’s left of them – fear the logo is legit.

Lending credibility, a Sept. 8 Uni Watch post mentioned there was chatter in the Marlins broadcast booth that the team would sport a “rainbow look” next season.

According to Darren Rovell’s unofficial survey, 88.4% of responders consider the logo either bad (38%) or horrendous (50.4%).

The font looks eerily similar to the San Francisco Giants. And the colour scheme – orange, yellow and light blue – is laughable.

What do you think?

