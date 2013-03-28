News App Flipboard Released A Big Update Today

Flipboard is one of the go-to apps for following interesting news items.
An update to the company’s app now lets users create their own “magazines” to save and share stories with friends.
Let’s dive in.
The app instantly builds a collection of news stories for you. If you want to take full advantage of Flipboard, though, you should make an account.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.