Finland's New Passport Doubles As A Flip Book Of A Walking Moose

A YouTube video of the most recent Finnish passport is circulating, and it shows that the new design doubles a flip book of a walking moose.



The passports were originally released back in 2012, but are now just hitting the spotlight thanks to the short clip of the drawing of a moose walking across the embellished blue background.

It was first pointed out on the blog arbroath.blogspot.com and then circulated on Daily of the Day.

Check it out below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.