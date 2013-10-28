The Final 'Hunger Games: Catching Fire' Trailer Is The Best Yet

A dastardly Donald Sutherland, a screaming Jennifer Lawrence, and an arena full of new threats.

The arrow-slinging Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) is back in a final trailer for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” before its release next month.

This time, Everdeen is thrown back into the games she just won along with Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) as the stakes for her life and those of the 12 districts she’s fighting for grow even more grim.

Philip Seymour Hoffman, Sam Clafin, and Jena Malone join the cast including Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, Stanley Tucci, and Woody Harrelson.

The first film premiered to a huge $152.5 million opening weekend last March. Expectations are high for the sequel to perform exceedingly well. It should. Advance tickets for the film’s premiere have been selling strong since going on sale October 1.

“Hunger Games: Catching Fire” comes to theatres November 22.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.