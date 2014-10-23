US Falls To Its Lowest Spot In 16 Months In The New FIFA Rankings

Tony Manfred
Clint dempseyElsa/Getty Images

The U.S. men’s national team is ranked 23rd in the October FIFA Rankings, its lowest position since June of 2013.

It’s a six-spot drop from September.

It’s not a huge deal. FIFA’s rankings are horribly flawed and don’t take into account meaningful metrics like margin of victory.

In addition, the U.S. has spent its post-World Cup friendlies trying to incorporate new players into the team. Since losing to Belgium in Brazil the U.S. has played three friendlies, beating the Czech Republic 1-0 and drawing both Ecuador and Honduras 1-1.

During that same period, a bunch of European teams were able to amass FIFA ranking points while playing Euro 2016 qualifiers (which are worth more 2.5-times more points than friendlies).

So yeah, don’t freak out too much. Soccer fans would love to ignore these rankings entirely, but FIFA uses them to determine World Cup groups, so they aren’t entirely irrelevant.

The U.S. plays Colombia and Ireland in its next round of friendlies in November. Its next meaningful competition is the 2015 Gold Cup next summer.

Here’s the top-30 (full ranking here):

  1. Germany
  2. Argentina
  3. Colombia
  4. Belgium
  5. Netherlands
  6. Brazil
  7. France
  8. Uruguay
  9. Portugal
  10. Spain
  11. Italy
  12. Switzerland
  13. Chile
  14. Croatia
  15. Algeria
  16. Costa Rica
  17. Mexico
  18. Greece
  19. Ukraine
  20. England
  21. Romania
  22. Czech Republic
  23. USA
  24. Slovakia
  25. Ivory Coast
  26. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  27. Ecuador
  28. Iceland
  29. Austria
  30. Russia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.