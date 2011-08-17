The New FIFA 12 Trailer Will Blow Your Soccer Loving Mind

EA Sports has released their long-awaited trailer for FIFA 12 and it looks absolutely incredible.



The FIFA series is the world’s best selling soccer video game, and we can probably expect it to stay atop of the roost with this level of realism.

Pay special attention to the video game version of FC Barcelona defender Carlos Puyol in this video. We swear you won’t be able to tell him apart from the real guy.

WATCH:



