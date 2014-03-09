How To Make Sure Your Posts On Secret Stay Anonymous

Ryan Bushey

Secret is one of the numerous anonymous iPhone apps that lets people post messages insulting others. One big concern about these types of services is that they could be hacked to expose all of your once-secret posts.

Wired’s Roberto Baldwin explains that the latest update to the app has a new feature to ensure your posts stay anonymous and protected.

Here’s how you use it.

Here’s the main page of ‘Secret’. Click on the settings option in the upper left corner.

How To Protect Posts On SecretScreenshot

This is the notifications page. Tap the cog icon in the upper right corner.

How To Make Posts More Secret On SecretScreenshot

Go to the bottom and tap ‘Unlink my posts’.

How To Make Posts On Secret More SecretScreenshot

This feature will remove any trace of you from posts you make during the day. You won’t be able to delete a post, comment on it or get any notifications. This only works every 24 hours.

How To Make Your Posts On Secret More SecretScreenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apps sai-us secret