The 10 Best Features In Firefox 4

After several delays, Firefox 4 will officially launch today.



We got our hands on the final version after it leaked yesterday and picked out the best and most useful features so far.

Right off the bat, we noticed that browsing is faster. But it seems like a lot of the design tweaks such as tab placement and the add-ons library has been borrowed from Google Chrome.

Check out what else we liked about Firefox 4 below.

Tabs moved above the URL bar Mozilla went for the Chrome look in Firefox 4. The tabs are now placed above the URL bar, giving the browser window a cleaner look. Sync Firefox browsers among several computers and devices Firefox 4 will let you sync your passwords, settings, bookmarks, and even open tabs ac cross any other device running Firefox. This is especially useful for Android owners who use Firefox and want to continue browsing on the go. New add-ons manager Firefox's new add-ons library has been redesigned to make it easier to find new ones and manage the ones you currently have. Improved HTML 5 for web apps and video HTML 5 support will let you take advantage of the latest web apps with PC-like functions such as drag and drop and advanced photo editing. Better crash protection If a plug in like QuickTime or Flash crashes in a tab, Firefox will make sure it doesn't cause the entire browser to crash with it. All you have to do is reload the page. Hardware-accelerated graphics for better video Just like Internet Explorer 9, Firefox 4 uses hardware-accelerated graphics. That means it uses your computer's processing power to help render video and graphics. Faster browsing speed Firefox boasts faster browsing speeds thanks to a new JavaScript engine. Mozilla says the browser is up to six times faster than previous versions. We've been using Firefox 4 for less than a day now, and we definitely notice an improvement. You can create App Tabs for sites you frequently visit by right-clicking an open tab and selecting 'Pin as App Tab.' This will create a tiny tab window that takes up less space while keeping the page open. organise tabs by groups If you tend to have a lot of tabs open at once, Firefox 4 will help you stay organised with a feature called Panorama. With Panorama, you can create groups of tabs and open them all at once. Switch between tabs from the URL bar If you have a lot of tabs open, just start typing the title of the page in the URL bar. An option to switch to that tab will pop up so you don't have to go searching for it. Still want to use Internet Explorer? Click here to see the 10 best features in Internet Explorer 9 →

