Here Are All The New Features For Mac OS X Lion

Apple released Mac OS X Lion to developers today, and everyone is already picking apart the new features that weren’t announced at the keynote introduction last fall.



Here’s a breakdown of what we know so far from Apple:

Versions. This is similar to Time Machine, but for your office files. You can go back in time and view previous versions of documents and revert to an older one if need be.

New Mail app. Apple’s new mail app will feature a conversations view similar to Gmail’s that automatically groups messages together.

Air Drop. This is pretty cool. It’s a file sharing feature that lets you send files to other Macs on the same wireless network. There’s no set up required. Just drag and drop the files to the computer you want to send to in the Finder.

Integrated server. Lion will allow you to set up you Mac as a server. Setup is simple and user friendly and will allow you to set up file sharing, remote access, Time Machine, and more over your network.

Resume. This feature will launch your apps exactly as you had them when you shut down or restarted your computer.

File Vault. This will automatically encrypt your important files and securely erase them if you want to get rid of them.

Lion will be available this summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.