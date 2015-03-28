Meerkat is launching new features to crush its competitor Periscope

Meerkat is reportedly getting ready to make some changes to its app in order to better compete with Periscope, the live streaming app that Twitter just scooped up earlier this month.

Meerkat has already made some changes, as TechCrunch’s Josh Constine reports. A few new features have been added to the iOS version of Meerkat, as Constine noticed. These include:

Recommendations of people to follow

A new way to follow people from inside streams

Ways to discover streams your friends like

Users may be able to opt out of syndicating their comments to Twitter in order to make the app a little more private, Constine also reports.

The news comes just after Twitter officially launched Periscope on Thursday and Meerkat announced that it’s raised $US12 million in a new round led by Greylock Partners.

NOW WATCH: This is what happens to your brain and body when you check your phone before bed



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.