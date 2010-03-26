Google Lets Advertisers Go After The Ones That Got Away

Photo: AP

Google is rolling out a new feature for AdWords this week that lets advertisers target consumers who have already been to their websites, taking a second shot at just-missed sales.The feature, called ‘Remarketing’, has been in beta for the past year. Google keeps track of consumers who have already been to a particular page on an advertiser’s website. The advertiser can then target just those consumers with display ads anywhere in Google’s network.



This is especially useful for going after people who considered buying something but opted not to. Advertisers can offer up ads offering new discounts to people who have already visited the transaction page for a given product or service.

Google has detailed information on Remarketing for advertisers here.

