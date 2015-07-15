It looks like we may finally get the 'Fantastic Four' movie these characters deserve

The latest “Fantastic Four” will be out in theatres on August 8. It stars Kate Mara, Miles Teller, and Michael B. Jordan and looks to be a big improvement over “Fantastic Four” movies of the past.

As we’ve written before, The Fantastic Four are a group of Marvel comic book characters that often get a bad rap, and are sadly misunderstood.

This trailer signals a return to the emotional core of the characters and their relationships. We can only hope the movie will deliver the same result.

Produced By Ian Phillips.



